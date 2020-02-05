Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Ryan Guzman says his son's recent health scare was his worst nightmare come to life.

The 33-year-old actor said in an Instagram video Tuesday that Mateo, his 1-year-old son with his fiancée, Chrysti Ane, couldn't breathe during a "scary" incident at home.

"On little sleep, but none the less I woke up thankful today. Yet again another reminder to take advantage of the time we're given," Guzman captioned the post.

In the video, Guzman recounted how he feared for his son's life during the incident Monday.

"I've been through some scary events in my life, but none scarier than coming home after work seeing your fiancée rush to your son's room and find out he can barely breathe," the star said. "He's wheezing and coughing and giving you your worst nightmare."

"All I can say is, thank you to the station 102 for sending out two incredible EMTs," he added. "Thank you to the 911 operator who kept both my fiancée and I calm during a hectic period ... So thankful right now to have my little baby boy."

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who stars with Guzman on the Fox series 9-1-1, voiced her support in the comments.

"Sending so many prayers and love," the actress wrote. "Being a parent is scary sometimes. So glad everything is okay."

Guzman's son celebrated his first birthday Jan. 24.

Guzman plays firefighter Eddie Diaz on 9-1-1, which is in the midst of a third season. His character is dad to an 8-year-old son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh).

"[Gavin] is my favorite one to work with, all my scenes with him are my favorite because I am going to be a father soon and this is a warm up to that," Guzman told Entertainment Tonight prior to Mateo's birth.