Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Jeremy Jordan will be joining the cast of off-Broadway revival Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour starting on March 17.

Jordan is taking over the Seymour role from Gideon Glick and Jonathan Groff who appeared as the character when the stage show opened in October.

Jordan will remain as Seymour through May 10.

"This is gonna be fun #dontfeedtheactors," the actor said on Twitter in response to the news.

Jordan recently starred in Broadway shows American Son and Waitress. He then reprised his American Son role in a Netflix film adaptation.

Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Michael Mayer, follows a florist shop worker who cares for a man-eating plant.

The show also stars Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Christian Borle as Orin, Kingsley Leggs as the voice of Audrey II, Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal and Joy Woods as Chiffon.