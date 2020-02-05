Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The 2020 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival will feature performances from comedian Jeff Foxworthy and a trio of SNL alums.

The National Comedy Center, which hosts the annual event, announced in a press release Tuesday that Foxworthy and former Saturday Night Live stars David Spade, Rob Schneider and Kevin Nealon will take the stage at the festival in August.

This year's Lucille Ball Comedy Festival runs Aug. 5-9 in Jamestown, N.Y. Tickets go on sale March 3 at 12 p.m. ET, with pre-sale tickets available to National Comedy Center members Feb. 25.

Foxworthy will perform Aug. 7. Spade, Schneider and Nealon will perform Aug. 8 as part of the festival's "Legends of SNL" event, which honors the 45th anniversary of Saturday Night Live.

"The National Comedy Center is pleased to welcome the largest-selling comedian of all time -- Jeff Foxworthy -- to Jamestown for the 30th anniversary of the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, and to reunite three of the greatest SNL cast members on stage for an unprecedented night of comedy," National Comedy Center executive director Journey Gunderson said.

The National Comedy Center confirmed the news in a tweet Wednesday.

The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival aims to celebrate the comedic arts and showcase new comedic talent. Jamestown was the hometown of the festival's namesake, I Love Lucy star Lucille Ball, who died in 1989.

"This Lucille Ball Comedy Festival will once again offer great comedy for everyone, from stand-up comedy's biggest stars to the best rising talent, to panel discussions on the art of comedy," National Comedy Center director of programming and guest experiences Malachi Livermore said.