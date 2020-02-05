Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Grace & Frankie actress Jane Fonda and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor Tom Hanks have joined the roster of Oscars presenters.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday on Twitter that Fonda, 82, and Hanks, 63, will present awards Sunday at the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Josh Gad, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi were also added to the list of presenters.

"Five. More. Days. Let's welcome to the #Oscars stage our last round of presenters!" the post reads.

Keanu Reeves, Beanie Feldstein, James Corden, Penelope Cruz, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, Steve Martin, Sigourney Weaver and other stars were previously confirmed as presenters.

Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, leads the pack of Oscar nominees, followed by The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917.

Billie Eilish will perform during the ceremony, along with Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman.

The Oscars will air on ABC. The awards show will go without a host for the second year in a row.