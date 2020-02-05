Jamie Foxx arrives for the Lionsgate Cinemacon Red Carpet on April 2018. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jamie Foxx will be receiving the Excellence in the Arts Award from the American Black Film Festival. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx is set to be honored at the 2020 American Black Film Festival Honors with the Excellence in the Arts Award.

The actor will receive the award on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles during a ceremony hosted by Deon Cole.

The Excellence in Arts Award honors contemporary artists whose work has received critical acclaim. Past recipients include Terrence Howard, Don Cheadle, Regina King and filmmaker F. Gary Gray.

"We are honoring Jamie Foxx for his phenomenal body of work, which spans comedy, music, television and film," ABFF Ventures CEO Jeff Friday said in a statement.

"We are honored to celebrate his achievements and contributions to Black culture and entertainment," he continued.

The 2020 ABFF Honors will also celebrate Louis Gossett Jr. with the Hollywood Legacy Award, Lena Waithe with the Industry Renaissance Award, Cynthia Erivo with the Rising Star Award and The Wire with the Classic Television Award.

Foxx recently portrayed the real-life Walter McMillian who had his wrongly convicted death row sentence overturned by lawyer Bryan Stevenson in Just Mercy. Michael B. Jordan starred as Stevenson who started the Equal Justice Initiative.

Foxx will next be lending his voice to upcoming Pixar animated feature Soul, which will arrive in theaters on June 19.