Laura Linney arrives for the the 24th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 21, 2018. The actor turns 56 on February 5.

Michael Sheen attends the premiere of "Passengers" at the Regency Village Theater in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on December 14, 2016. The actor turns 51 on February 5.

Henry Golding attends the premiere of "Last Christmas" at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre on October 29 in New York City. The actor turns 33 on February 5.

Feb. 05 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Former British Prime Minister Robert Peel, founder of the London Police Force, in 1788

-- Scotsman John Dunlop, inventor of the pneumatic tire, in 1840

-- French automotive pioneer Andre Citroen in 1878

-- U.S. statesman Adlai E. Stevenson in 1900

-- Actor John Carradine in 1906

-- Novelist William Burroughs in 1914

-- Comedian/actor Red Buttons in 1919

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Henry "Hank" Aaron in 1934 (age 86)

-- Hockey commentator Don Cherry in 1934 (age 86)

-- Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn in 1939 (age 81)

-- Swiss artist H.R. Giger in 1940

-- Television writer and producer Stephen J. Cannell in 1941

-- Heisman Trophy winner/football Hall of Fame member Roger Staubach in 1942 (age 78)

-- Film director Michael Mann in 1943 (age 77)

-- Musician Al Kooper in 1944 (age 76)

-- Race car driver Darrell Waltrip in 1947 (age 73)

-- Writer/comedian Christopher Guest in 1948 (age 72)

-- Actor Barbara Hershey in 1948 (age 72)

-- Actor Tom Wilkinson in 1948 (age 72)

-- Actor Tim Meadows in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh in 1962 (age 58)

-- Actor Laura Linney in 1964 (age 56)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Jose Maria Olazabal in 1966 (age 54)

-- Singer Bobby Brown in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Michael Sheen in 1969 (age 51)

-- Country music singer Sara Evans in 1971 (age 49)

-- Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo in 1985 (age 35)

-- Actor Darren Criss in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor Henry Golding in 1987 (age 33)

-- Brazilian soccer star Neymar in 1992 (age 28)

-- Trayvon Martin, unarmed teen fatally shot by a neighbor who was acquitted after claiming self defense, in 1995