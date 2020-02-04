Feb. 4 (UPI) -- WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Goldberg will be returning Friday on Smackdown.

WWE made the announcement Monday during Raw. Goldberg was last featured on WWE programming in August when he quickly defeated Dolph Ziggler in seconds at SummerSlam.

"Who's next?" WWE said in reference to Goldberg's famous catchphrase while also hinting at a new opponent for the former Universal Champion.

Goldberg could potentially compete at Super ShowDown on Feb. 27 in Saudi Arabia. He competed in the 2019 edition of Super ShowDown in June where he faced off against The Undertaker.