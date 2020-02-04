Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Rapper and television personality Safaree Samuels is a new dad.

Samuels, 38, and his wife and Love & Hip Hop: New York co-star, Erica Mena, took to Instagram Monday after welcoming their first child together, a daughter.

Samuels shared a photo of his baby girl gripping onto one of his fingers and marveled at her birth in the caption.

"These past 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!! I'm a part of the #girldad club now. Perfection is here #sarafree," he wrote.

Mena, a singer and television personality, also has a 12-year-old son, King, with Raul Conde. She shared a photo of Samuels holding their newborn daughter.

"Just here staring at my husband as he obsesses over our daughter," she wrote. "I thank God. I prayed for this life."

Rapper Rocko and actresses Suelyn Medeiros and Monyetta Shaw were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Being a parent is the greatest blessing in life. God bless you guys @iamerica_mena," Medeiros wrote.

"Congratulations hun!" Shaw added.

Samuels and Mena had announced Mena's pregnancy in October, just days before their wedding.

"I'm excited, I'm nervous, I'm in shock, I'm in disbelief," Samuels said at the time. "It's like, very surreal to me."

Samuels, who previously dated rapper Nicki Minaj, has starred on Love & Hip Hop: New York since Season 8. The series returned in December for a 10th season on VH1.