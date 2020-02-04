Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The 2020 edition of the Longmire Days fan festival is to take place July 16-19 in Buffalo, Wyo.
The event will celebrate Craig Johnson's Sheriff Walt Longmire mystery novels and the popular TV adaptation starring Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips, Zahn McClarnon, Cassidy Freeman, Adam Bartley, Bailey Chase, Louanne Stephens and A. Martinez.
The lineup of actors expected to attend will be announced next week.
"We are still working toward a final schedule of the events for Longmire Days 2020. Tickets will start to become available after the schedule is finalized and released to the public," the festival's website said.