Lou Diamond Phillips stands in the press room at the 47th International Emmy Awards in New York City on November 25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Katee Sackhoff arrives on the orange carpet for the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills on May 10. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

The dates have been set for the 2020 edition of the Longmire Days fan festival in Wyoming. Robert Taylor played Sheriff Walt Longmire in "Longmire," a TV adaptation of Craig Johnson's mystery novels. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The 2020 edition of the Longmire Days fan festival is to take place July 16-19 in Buffalo, Wyo.

The event will celebrate Craig Johnson's Sheriff Walt Longmire mystery novels and the popular TV adaptation starring Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips, Zahn McClarnon, Cassidy Freeman, Adam Bartley, Bailey Chase, Louanne Stephens and A. Martinez.

The lineup of actors expected to attend will be announced next week.

"We are still working toward a final schedule of the events for Longmire Days 2020. Tickets will start to become available after the schedule is finalized and released to the public," the festival's website said.