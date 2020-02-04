Ben Platt (L) and Molly Gordon attend the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ben Platt has been deemed the Hasty Pudding Theatricals' Man of the Year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Ben Platt has been named Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2020 Man of the Year.

Platt, a stage, television and film star, is the youngest ever to receive the honor in the award's 54-year history.

The 26-year-old actor will be comically roasted and presented with the Pudding Pot award on Friday at Farkas Hall located in Harvard Square in Cambridge, Mass. The Hasty Pudding Theatricals will then perform musical satire Mean Ghouls onstage.

The Hasty Pudding Man and Woman of the Year Awards are presented every year to performers who have made a lasting contribution to the world of entertainment.

Past recipients include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Robin Williams, among others.

Platt is a Tony, Grammy and Emmy award winner who is best known for starring in stage musical Dear Evan Hansen and Netflix series The Politician. He will be seen in Season 2 of The Politician which began production in November.

"We're thrilled to honor Ben Platt as our 54th Man of the Year because of the incredible impact he has had on Broadway and in Hollywood at such a young age," co-producer Natalie Needle said in a statement.

"As our youngest Man of the Year, Ben has had a remarkable career as an actor and musician. We are also avid musical theater fans, so we are very excited for him to watch our production," co-producer Samantha Meade said.

Elizabeth Banks was named the Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2020 Woman of the Year and was recently presented with her Pudding Pot at Farkas Hall.

Past actresses who have won the award include Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington and Bryce Dallas Howard.