Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Marc Anthony congratulated his 11-year-old daughter Emme on Twitter after she performed alongside her mother Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

"Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my [heart emoji] and I am forever yours," Anthony said on Sunday alongside a photo of Emme taking the stage alongside other children.

Emme joined Lopez onstage for a rendition of her mother's song "Let's Get Loud." Lopez performed during the halftime show alongside Shakira.

Anthony and Lopez also share together Emme's 11-year-old twin brother Maximilian. Lopez and Anthony were married in 2004 before Anthony filed for divorce in April 2012. Lopez is now engaged to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez performed "Waiting for Tonight" and "Love Don't Cost a Thing" during the halftime show while Shakira performed "Whenever, Wherever" and "Hips Don't Lie."