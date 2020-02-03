Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Jenna Bush Hager is celebrating six months with her baby boy.

The 38-year-old Today host shared a slideshow of photos featuring her son Hal on Sunday, six months after his birth.

Hager has three children, Hal and daughters Margaret, 6, and Poppy, 4, with her husband, Henry Hager.

"So grateful for our little Hal who has brought so much joy to our lives in his 6 months on earth," she captioned the post.

Hager, the daughter of president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, gave birth to Hal in August. She said at the time that she chose Hal's given name, Henry Harold, after Henry Hager and their relatives.

"He is named Henry after many on his father's side including his dear dad and his paternal grandfather. Harold comes from my maternal grandfather Pa, who I loved dearly and was unable to keep a son long enough to name," Hager said.

Hager shared photos in January from her family's new year celebrations.

"Last sunset of the decade that brought us these two beautiful girls and their baby brother. Hoe wonderful life is! Hoping 2020 brings you all the joy we get from watching the world though our babes' eyes," she captioned one post.

Hager has co-anchored the fourth hour of Today with Hoda Kotb since Kathie Lee Gifford's departure in April. Kotb herself has two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, whom she discussed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week.