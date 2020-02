Morgan Fairchild arrives on the red carpet for the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on April 29, 2018. The actor turns 70 on February 3. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Amal Clooney arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" on May 7, 2018. She turns 42 on February 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo