Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish appears on the latest issue of Vogue which features the singer discussing her career, upbringing, family and recording process.

The 18-year-old graces three different covers for Vogue's March issue, each cover featuring Eilish in a different colorful outfit and pose.

"Music was always underlying," Eilish said in reference to her upbringing. "I always sang. It was like wearing underwear. It was just always underneath whatever else you were doing."

Eilish still lives at home with her parents in Los Angeles. She records music at the house with her brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas O'Connell.

"We don't like studios," she said. "I hate not seeing daylight. I hate that they smell weird. I hate recording booths. I hate being far away and singing alone in a room."

"In the beginning, all we would hear was, 'Let's put you in the studio with this person and that person.' So we did go into the studio and work with this producer or writer or artist or whatever, and it was fine, but nothing ever what me and Finneas alone do. And I think it's how we'll keep doing it," Eilish continued.

Eilish recently won big at the Grammys, winning Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Record and Song of the Year for "Bad Guy" and Best New Artist.

She is set to give a special performance at the Oscars on Feb. 9 and will perform the theme song for upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die.