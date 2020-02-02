Film producer Jon Peters poses with a Batman and Superman costumes after ceremonies unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2007. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Model and actress Pamela Anderson said she has split from Jon Peters, the producer she married last month.

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Model and actress Pamela Anderson has announced she split up with producer Jon Peters.

The couple exchanged wedding vows last month.

They first dated more than 30 years ago after meeting at the Playboy Mansion. The pair quietly reunited in recent months and married in Malibu less than two weeks ago.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union," Anderson told The Hollywood Reporter Saturday.

"We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

The star also confirmed the breakup to E! News.

Peters has not publicly commented on the situation.

Anderson, 52, and Peters, 74, were each previously married four times.