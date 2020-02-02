Groundhog Club co-handler Ron Ploucha holds Punsxutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, as club vice president Jeff Lundy reads his prediction during the Groundhog Day celebration at Gobblers Knob in Pennsylvania in 2017. Phil predicted an early spring for 2020 on Sunday. File Photo by David Maxwell/EPA

A.J. Dererume, the Groundhog Club Inner Circle member and handler, raises Punxsutawney Phil after the groundhog emerged from his burrow during the Groundhog Day celebration Sunday at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring. Photo by David Mitchell/EPA-EFE

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Renowned Pennsylvania groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring when he did not see his shadow Sunday morning.

Only 20 times in the 134-year history of Groundhog Day has the critter's reaction signaled there would be less than six weeks left to winter.

This is the second year in a row Phil failed to see his shadow, something that has never happened before.

"Groundhog Day is a beloved Pennsylvania tradition that has been embraced wholeheartedly by communities across the country," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a press release Sunday. "We are honored Phil has called our commonwealth his home for more than 100 years and look forward to continuing to share his prediction with visitors, residents, and the millions watching from their homes."

"Knowing that the world looks forward to Punxsutawney Phil's prognostication every year brings joy to our hearts," added Groundhog Club Inner Circle President Bill Deeley. "At only 22 inches and 20 pounds, Phil might be small, but he is still America's favorite furry weather forecaster."

About 30,000 people turned out to celebrate the groundhog's prediction for 2020.