Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A new production of Disney's stage musical Aida is set to premiere at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse in 2021.

The Elton John-Tim Rice show will play a limited engagement Tuesday through March 7, then embark on a North American tour, stopping in Charlotte, N.C., Chicago, Fort Worth, Texas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

"Paper Mill Playhouse is both thrilled and honored to be partnering on this important reimagining of Aida, which will feel entirely fresh while remaining true to the beloved original," Mark S. Hoebee, Paper Mill Playhouse's producing director, said in a statement Friday. "We look forward to welcoming Thomas Schumacher and Disney Theatrical Productions back to Paper Mill Playhouse to collaborate with this formidable creative team on yet another inspiring piece of theater. Aida is certain to be an unforgettable event."

Schele Williams -- a member of the original Broadway ensemble -- will direct the revival.

"Aida is the compelling tale of star-crossed lovers belonging to feuding nations, torn between their conflicted loyalties to their countries and to each other," a press release said. "With its stirring contemporary score and its powerful love story, Aida reveals that we have the power to change history, but only when we make brave choices and embrace our destiny."

The original show ran 2000-04 and starred Heather Headley, Adam Pascal and Sherie René Scott.

Casting for the new production is expected to be announced later this year.