Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Publisher Square Enix released on Friday a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake that introduces the game's theme song titled "Hollow."

"Hollow" was created by Final Fantasy series composer Nobuo Uematsu with vocals by singer Yosh of the band Survive Said The Prophet.

The theme song plays alongside new footage of Final Fantasy VII Remake that features main character Cloud getting a makeover so that he can disguise himself as a woman.

Cloud and his teammates Aerith, Tifa and Barret also confront the villainous Sephiroth and meet talking dog Red XIII inside the sprawling city of Midgar.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 on April 10. The game is a recreation and reimagining of the original Final Fantasy VII, which was released for the first PlayStation in 1997.

Square Enix said on Twitter that the "Hollow" trailer was released to mark the 23rd anniversary of Final Fantasy VII's release.

"23 years ago today the iconic #FinalFantasy VII was first released to the world, re-defining the RPG genre and capturing the hearts of millions," the company said.