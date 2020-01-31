Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Actor, producer and comedian Adam Sandler has signed a new deal with Netflix.

The streaming company announced in a press release Friday that it extended its deal with Sandler, 53, and his Happy Madison Productions company.

Sandler will create four new films as part of the deal. He previously starred in the Netflix movies The Ridiculous Six, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, The Meyerowitz Stories and Murder Mystery.

Netflix said its members have spent 2 billion hours watching Sandler's films since 2015. Murder Mystery, released in June and co-starring Jennifer Aniston, was Netflix's most popular title in the United States in 2019.

"Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one things is clear: Our members can't get enough of him," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said.

"They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world."

Sandler has also starred in such films as Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Punch-Drunk Love, some of which are available to stream on Netflix.

Sandler most recently starred in the critically acclaimed movie Uncut Gems. His Waterboy co-star, Kathy Bates, voiced her support for Sandler on Twitter this month after the actor was snubbed in the Oscar nominations.