Lopez (R) says that the halftime show will have lots of energy with heartfelt moments. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Shakira throws a football as Jennifer Lopez watches. The two will perform during half time at Super Bowl LIV. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez and Shakira detailed their upcoming Super Bowl LIV halftime performance on Thursday during a press conference in Miami.

The singers will be taking the stage on Sunday during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. The big game will feature the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lopez said that the performances will have lots of energy and contain heartfelt moments.

"Our shows feel very different, but they compliment each other," Shakira added.

"It's a very important moment for the Latino community in this country," Shakira continued and said the show will celebrate diversity.

The duo also discussed how they will prepare for the concert and the talked about the pressure of performing on the Super Bowl halftime show.

"It's a beautiful kind of intense energy where you just know you have to rise to the occasion," Lopez said. "You have to be ready.

"It's definitely a ride."

The National Anthem will be performed by Demi Lovato while "America the Beautiful" will be performed by Yolanda Adams and The Children's Voice Chorus.

The NFL will release on Sunday a visual and audio album of each performance. Each performance will go live shortly after they take place on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and YouTube.