Wilmer Valderrama attends the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 7. The actor turns 40 on January 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd president of the United States in 1882

-- Historian Barbara Tuchman in 1912

-- Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was assassinated in 1986, in 1927

-- Theatrical producer Hal Prince in 1928

-- Actor Gene Hackman in 1930 (age 90)

-- Actor Vanessa Redgrave in 1937 (age 83)

-- Chess champion Boris Spassky in 1937 (age 83)

-- Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in 1941 (age 79)

-- Author Gregory Benford in 1941 (age 79)

-- Singer/Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin in 1942

-- Musician Steve Marriott in 1947

-- Musician/songwriter Phil Collins in 1951 (age 69)

-- Actor Charles Dutton in 1951 (age 69)

-- Hall of fame golfer Curtis Strange in 1955 (age 65)

-- Hall of fame golfer Payne Stewart in 1957

-- Jordanian King Abdullah II in 1962 (age 58)

-- Spanish King Felipe VI in 1968 (age 52)

-- Actor Christian Bale in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Andy Milonakis in 1976 (age 44)

-- Actor Wilmer Valderrama in 1980 (age 40)

-- Rapper Kid Cudi, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, in 1984 (age 36)

-- Actor Eiza Gonzalez in 1990 (age 30)

-- Actor Danielle Campbell in 1995 (age 25)