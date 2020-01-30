Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish will give a special performance at the Oscars on Feb. 9, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

The Academy has not stated what song Eilish will perform.

The singer joins already announced performers Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman who are all competing in the Best Song category.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Eilish recently won big at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, winning Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Record and Song of the Year for "Bad Guy" and Best New Artist.

The 18-year-old was also selected to perform the theme song for upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, which is set for release April 3 in the Britain and April 8 in the United States.