Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Jennifer Gates is engaged to be married.

Gates, 23, the elder daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar, in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions," she wrote. "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over. AHHH!!!"

Nassar, who proposed to Gates during a ski trip, confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"SHE SAID YES!! I'm feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined.. and so much more," Nassar wrote.

"I can't wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can't imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here's to forever!" he said.

Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Jobs, and actress Kaley Cuoco were among those to congratulate Gates and Nassar in the comments.

"I am completely thrilled! Congratulations, @jenniferkgates and @nayalnassar!" Bill Gates wrote.

"So thrilled for you and @nayelnassar!" Melinda Gates said.

Gates and Nassar both attended Stanford University and have been dating since 2017. Gates called Nassar the "most compassionate, intelligent, hilarious, supportive, warm, humble human being" in a post on his birthday last week.

"Happy birthday @nayelnassar, can't begin to put into words how extraordinary you are," she wrote.

Nassar is a show jumper who helped Egypt qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, the country's first Olympic qualification for show jumping in 60 years. Gates is also an accomplished equestrienne.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this month. The couple have two other children, son Rory, 20, and daughter Adele, 17.