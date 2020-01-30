Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Apex Legends introduced new character named Revenant on Thursday with a cinematic trailer.

The clip explores Revenant's history as a hitman who has been transformed into a robotic killing machine by Hammond Robotics.

Revenant, who will become playable in the free-to-play battle royale game, struggles with his identity as he still sees himself as a human.

The hitman accepts an offer to take out a new target, a conman named Marcos Andrade.

Revenant violently crashes a meal Marcos is sharing with his family and easily kills him along with his wife and armed henchmen. Marcos' young daughter is able to escape and appears angry at what happened.

Apex Legends Season 4 titled Assimilation will arrive on Feb. 4. Revenant will most likely become available with the launch of the new season.

Apex Legends, from developer Respawn Entertainment, was released last February for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.