Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Usher will host and perform at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 29.
Usher joins other performers such as Halsey, Lizzo and Justin Bieber.
The event will air live on Fox at 8 p.m. EDT from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The ceremony will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.
"I'm so excited to host the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards and help celebrate the music that I and millions of other music lovers listened to this past year," Usher said in a statement.
"It'll be like hanging out with old friends," he continued.
Billie Eilish leads all artists with seven nominations including Song of the Year for "Bad Guy" and Female Artist of the Year. Lil Nas X and Lizzo each received six nominations.