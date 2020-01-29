Usher attends the 27th annual ESPY Awards on Tuesday, July 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Usher is set to host the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Usher will host and perform at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 29.

Usher joins other performers such as Halsey, Lizzo and Justin Bieber.

The event will air live on Fox at 8 p.m. EDT from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The ceremony will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.

"I'm so excited to host the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards and help celebrate the music that I and millions of other music lovers listened to this past year," Usher said in a statement.

"It'll be like hanging out with old friends," he continued.

Billie Eilish leads all artists with seven nominations including Song of the Year for "Bad Guy" and Female Artist of the Year. Lil Nas X and Lizzo each received six nominations.