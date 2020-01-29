Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Sony has announced that The Sims 4, Bioshock: The Collection and PlayStation VR title Firewall Zero Hour will be free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers from Tuesday to March 2.

The Sims 4 is the latest mainline entry in the popular life simulation series that allows players to control the lives and homes of multiple characters.

The Sims 4 is being offered to PlayStation Plus subscribers as the series celebrates its 20th anniversary in February.

Bioshock: The Collection includes all three games in the first-person shooter series including Bioshock, Bioshock 2 and Bioshock Infinite. The collection includes remastered versions of each title and all single-player add-on content.

Firewall Zero Hero is a four-on-four tactical shooter developed exclusively for the PlayStation VR headset.

PlayStation Plus is a paid membership for PlayStation 4 that allows users to play games online with friends, get free games every month and receive discounts through the PlayStation Store.

Sony, for January, offered PlayStation Plus members Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.