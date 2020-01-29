Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Missy Elliott has joined forces with H.E.R. for a new Pepsi Zero Sugar commercial that will air during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

The ad, released on Wednesday, begins with H.E.R. and a large crowd having their red soda cans transformed into black, Pepsi Zero Sugar cans.

H.E.R. then bursts through a wall and joins Elliott who is accompanied by back-up dancers.

The duo perform a new version of The Rolling Stones' classic song "Paint It Black" that also includes a new verse from Elliott.

Super Bowl LIV will feature the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. The halftime show sponsored by Pepsi, will feature Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.