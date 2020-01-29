Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb says life "makes sense" after adopting two children and getting engaged to her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman.

The 55-year-old Today anchor discussed her daughters, Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine, 9 months, and her upcoming wedding to Schiffman during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Kotb said having kids has given her a new perspective and priority in life.

"I feel like my life finally makes sense," the star said. "I think I thought it did, but now when I get home after work, and it's usually in the afternoon, Haley, my older one, jumps 5 feet, 9 inches into my arms. I get that when I go home."

"I said to Joel, 'I've worked my whole life and my work has always ridden sidecar forever.' All the sudden I have clarity, it's weird," she added.

In addition, Kotb said she "can't believe" how different she feels since getting engaged to Schiffman in November. The couple are planning a fall wedding.

"We're planning it," Kotb said. "I think it's going to be super simple. Like no big deal, we'll bring some friends, we'll probably be on the beach somewhere."

Kotb said she's open to having more kids but hasn't made a decision yet.

"I was scribbling in my journal and I was asking myself that question. I wrote in there, 'I'm wondering if we should,'" she said. "I wrote, 'Do we have enough love?' And I wrote yes. 'Do we have enough time?' I wrote yes. I said, 'Would our family be more enhanced?' And I wrote yes. So I was thinking maybe the answer is yes."

Kotb said her age is one factor that gives her pause about more kids.

"Watching Haley and Hope together, all I really want is for them to have someone to hold their hand forever," she said. "I was scared because we're older. Then I realized they'll have each other."

Kotb also shared how her "little weird posse" at Today helps her cope with her 3 a.m. wakeup for the show.