Jan. 28 (UPI) -- WWE announced on Tuesday that United States Champion Andrade has been suspended for 30 days due to a wellness policy violation.

The suspension was put into effect immediately the company said. This is Andrade's first violation of WWE's wellness policy.

The talent wellness program, WWE says, is used to address the health and well-being of its talent with tests administered independently by medical professionals.

The medical professionals conduct cardiovascular testing, ImPACTT testing for brain function, substance abuse and drug testing, annual physicals and health care referrals.

Andrade defended his United States Championship against Humberto Carrillo Monday on Raw. The match ended in disqualification due to interference from Andrade's manager Zelina Vega. Carrillo then took out his anger on Andrade, slamming him into exposed concrete.

Andrade made headlines recently when he became engaged to fellow WWE star Charlotte Flair who won the Women's Royal Rumble match on Sunday.

WWE last suspended Robert Roode and Primo Colon for 30 days with Roode having already returned to WWE programming.