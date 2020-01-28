Lena Dunham (R) and Jenni Konner (L) attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lena Dunham (L) and Jemima Kirke attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lena Dunham (L) said she's in a good place with ex-boyfriend Jack Antonoff two years after their difficult split. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Lena Dunham is voicing her love for her ex-boyfriend, singer and music producer Jack Antonoff.

Dunham, 33, said in the March issue of Cosmopolitan U.K. that she's in a good place with Antonoff, 35, two years after their difficult split.

Dunham and Antonoff called it quits in January 2018 after five years of dating. Antonoff was linked to Lorde, a singer and Dunham's friend, shortly after the split.

Dunham, an actress, writer and producer best known for creating the HBO series Girls, attributed her split from Antonoff to her age and their focus on their respective careers.

"We fell in love when I was really young," she said. "I was 25. I look back and we had a great ride, we cared for each other, but you know what? We were both starting our careers and that was our true passion."

Dunham said she and Antonoff have worked hard to salvage their friendship.

"The love you have for someone doesn't disappear because you don't have them; it's just logistically it doesn't work any more. I love him so much. He is a dear, dear friend of mine. Has it been easy every second? No, it's not easy to divide life with someone," Dunham said.

"There are definitely moments where I was catty, rude or sassy, but he has been beautifully accepting of those and I've been able to be accepting of his anger too. What's really nice is we don't try to pretend that we don't have this history together, but we're also willing to move forward," she added.

Dunham said she's been "totally single" for 14 months as she focuses on herself and her well-being. Dunham has struggled with health issues in recent years, and has been sober nearly two years.

Dunham said she's open to dating but doesn't think a relationship is necessary for her to eventually have children. Regardless of her relationship status, Dunham said she will use "non-traditional" methods to become a mother due to her hysterectomy.

"I don't care if I'm in a relationship. Here's the thing: if I meet someone who I think would be great to raise children with, that's wonderful, but I've compromised on too many things in my life. I'm not going to compromise on that," she said.

Dunham will direct the new BBC Two and HBO series Industry. The show takes place in London and follows a group of ambitious 20-somethings in the world of international finance.