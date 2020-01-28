Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon and John Cena work out together in a new Michelob Ultra commercial for Super Bowl LIV.

The ad, released on Tuesday, begins with the late night host and former WWE star lifting weights until Fallon accidentally throws one through a glass window.

Fallon, feeling down about working out, is encouraged by Cena to see the lighter side of exercising while enjoying a Michelob Ultra at a bar.

Fallon then imagines his Tonight Show band The Roots encouraging him to keep running during a performance and imagines meeting former Olympian Usain Bolt.

The comedian also plays golf with golfer Brooks Koepka and volleyball with volleyball professional Kerri Walsh Jennings.

"I'm so proud I could squat you," Cena says after Fallon runs football drills. Fallon, back at the bar, appears happier but is recovering from all the physical activity by standing in a tub of ice.

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday and feature the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. The halftime show will feature Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.