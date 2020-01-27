Alan Cumming attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 26, 2017. The actor turns 55 on January 27. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Patton Oswalt attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 9. The comedian turns 50 on January 27. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

James Cromwell attends the premiere of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on June 12, 2018. The actor turns 80 on January 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 1756

-- Author Lewis Carroll in 1832

-- Labor organizer Samuel Gompers in 1850

-- Edward Smith, captain of the RMS Titanic, in 1850

-- U.S. Adm. Hyman Rickover, "father of the nuclear Navy," in 1900

-- Art Rooney, founder of the Pittsburgh Steelers, in 1901

-- U.S. newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst Jr. in 1908

-- Musician Elmore James in 1918

-- Actor Donna Reed in 1921

-- Actor James Cromwell in 1940 (age 80)

-- Actor John Witherspoon in 1942

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mairead Corrigan Maguire in 1944 (age 76)

-- Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd in 1944 (age 76)

-- Ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov in 1948 (age 72)

-- Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts in 1955 (age 65)

-- Actor Mimi Rogers in 1956 (age 64)

-- News commentator Keith Olbermann in 1959 (age 61)

-- Former NFL player/television commentator Cris Collinsworth in 1959 (age 61)

-- Actor Bridget Fonda in 1964 (age 56)

-- Actor Alan Cumming in 1965 (age 55)

-- Comedian Patton Oswalt in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Guillermo Rodriguez in 1971 (age 49)

-- Actor Rosamund Pike in 1979 (age 41)