Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Actor, writer and producer Dan Levy will receive the Human Rights Campaign's Visibility Award.

The organization announced in a press release Monday that Levy, 36, will be honored March 28 at the HRC Los Angeles Dinner.

Levy co-created the CBC series Schitt's Creek with his father, Eugene Levy. Levy, who is gay, plays David Rose, who is pansexual, on the show.

"Through his advocacy, his creative leadership, and his hilarious, authentic portrayal of David Rose on Schitt's Creek, Dan Levy is moving LGBTQ visibility forward by inspiring us to embrace all of who we are," HRC president Alphonso David said in a statement.

"By creating and inhabiting the world of Schitt's Creek as a community where people are welcomed no matter who they are or whom they love, Levy is helping take all of us closer to that reality. We are incredibly excited to honor Dan Levy with the HRC Visibility Award at the 2020 Los Angeles Dinner," he added.

HRC confirmed the news on Twitter. Levy voiced his gratitude in response.

"I hope to find the words to properly articulate my gratitude by the time we sit down to dinner. For now, I will simply say thank you, @HRC. This means so much," he wrote.

Levy appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Eugene Levy and their Schitt's Creek co-stars last week. Levy said he came out as gay at 18 years old when his mom, Deborah Divine, asked him about his sexuality over lunch.

"We knew for the longest time and we were waiting and then mom couldn't wait any longer," Eugene Levy recalled.

Levy previously said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he's proud to depict an LGBTQ love story on Schitt's Creek via his character, David.

"I think for me to be able to tell a queer love story on television freely, and without any kind of notes from anyone, is a really rare and wonderful thing," he said.

Schitt's Creek is in the midst of a sixth and final season.