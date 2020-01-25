Actor Channing Tatum and English singer and songwriter Jessie J arrive for the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street star Channing Tatum and singer-songwriter Jessie J walked the red carpet at the MusiCares tribute concert honoring Aerosmith in Los Angeles on Friday.

The stars were photographed smiling with their arms around each other.

Earlier in the day, Tatum posted a photo -- dated Jan. 22 -- of Jessie J kissing his cheek.

Both are wearing inflatable novelty unicorn hats with ears and horn.

"Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!" Tatum captioned the image.

He posted another photo of Jessie J dressed in the silver gown she wore to the MusiCares gala, where she performed.

Tatum wrote alongside the picture, "Sculpture of magic. "

People.com said the couple split up in December, but reunited after a month apart.

They reportedly began dating more than a year ago.

Tatum addressed an Instagram poster who remarked on one of Friday's photos that the actor's former wife Jenna Dewan was prettier than Jessie J.

"Ain't nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess," Tatum wrote in the comments section, which has since been disabled. "And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it's what you create for yourself."