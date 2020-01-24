Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez says she first met her idol Jennifer Aniston in a bathroom.

The 27-year-old singer and actress shared the story during an interview with Aniston on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Aniston, who was guest hosting the show for Ellen DeGeneres, said she's known Gomez for years and has had the younger actress over to her house. Aniston asked Gomez to share how they first met.

"Nobody knew who I was," Gomez recalled. "You were in the bathroom, wearing a black dress. I think we were at a Vanity Fair-something event. I was there with my mom, and I walked into the bathroom and I saw you."

"You were just like, so nice," she told Aniston. "My heart like, stopped. I freaked out and I ran to my mom. I was like, 'Oh my god, I just saw Jennifer Aniston.'"

Gomez is a longtime fan of Aniston's show Friends and had nothing but praise for the NBC series. Aniston played Rachel Green on the show, which had a 10-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

"Rachel was my life," Gomez said. "I would watch it on Channel 33 at 10:30 every night on Thursday, with my mom."

"I cried when the whole season was over, but what made me so happy is now people my age and everyone is just obsessed. It makes me so happy for you and for the show, because it's iconic," she added.

Gomez released her third studio album, Rare, this month. She thanked fans Tuesday on Instagram after the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and said on Ellen that the response makes her feel "validated."

"To get the reviews that I've gotten has validated the fact that I do know that I'm a real artist," Gomez said.

Aniston most recently starred in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. Her former Friends co-star Courteney Cox shared a throwback photo Thursday of the cast's "last supper" prior to filming their final episode.