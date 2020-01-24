Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Dylan Dreyer says her sons, Calvin and Oliver, share an "incredible" bond.

The 38-year-old Today meteorologist called in to the show Friday and gave an update on Calvin, 3, and Oliver, 3 weeks, her sons with husband Brian Fichera.

Dreyer said Calvin loves being a big brother to Oliver, and marveled at the connection between her kids.

"It's incredible," Dreyer told her co-hosts. "I mean, especially in the morning, we wake up and Calvin immediately wants to kiss him and he wants to hold his hand all the time, but, you know, a 3-year-old is a little not so gentle."

"He takes his arm and wants to give him a high-five and he's shaking his arm, and I'm like so worried he's gonna just break his arm off. It's like, 'Gentle, gentle,'" she said.

On Thursday, Dreyer introduced baby Oliver to Today co-host Sheinelle Jones. Dreyer said on Instagram that Jones had a soothing effect on Oliver, as she did with Calvin as a baby.

"Three years ago @sheinelle_o put a sleep spell on Calvin and she just did it again today with Oliver! Reunited and it feels so good! #3rdhourtodayroomie #goolliego #sleepolliesleep," Dreyer captioned the post.

Dreyer gave birth Jan. 2 and said Jan. 10 that she was feeling "fantastic." She had announced her pregnancy in July after experiencing a miscarriage and secondary infertility.

"It's been an emotional journey," Dreyer said on Today at the time. "The day I was going to start my IVF ... The doctor calls and says, 'Don't take anything. You're pregnant.'"