Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge received the 2,685th star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.
Grainge has led the biggest music company in the world since 2011 and topped Billboard's Power 100 list -- the most powerful person in the music industry -- in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019.
Some of the biggest names in pop music spoke on his behalf at the ceremony Thursday, including Lionel Richie, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith, Tori Kelly, Hailee Steinfeld and Beck.
Mendes said he met Grainge when he was 15 years old, just entering the industry.
He thanked Grainge for "being there [for me] as a person and as a kid. I never felt fear, only love and guidance."
"This is an extraordinary country," Grainge, who is British, said.
"Like me, they all came from somewhere else," he said of other Walk of Fame honorees.