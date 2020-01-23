Lucian Grainge (C) is joined by recording artists Kiana LedZ, Hailee Steinfeld, Tori Kelly, Justin Bieber, Lionel Richie, Sam Smith and Shawn Mendes. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lucian Grainge chairman and chief executive officer of Universal Music Group, reacts to comments by singer Lionel Richie during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,685th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge received the 2,685th star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Grainge has led the biggest music company in the world since 2011 and topped Billboard's Power 100 list -- the most powerful person in the music industry -- in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019.

Some of the biggest names in pop music spoke on his behalf at the ceremony Thursday, including Lionel Richie, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith, Tori Kelly, Hailee Steinfeld and Beck.

Mendes said he met Grainge when he was 15 years old, just entering the industry.

He thanked Grainge for "being there [for me] as a person and as a kid. I never felt fear, only love and guidance."

"This is an extraordinary country," Grainge, who is British, said.

"Like me, they all came from somewhere else," he said of other Walk of Fame honorees.