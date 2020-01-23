Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Shakira is gearing up to perform at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

The 42-year-old singer shared a photo Thursday on Instagram from a rehearsal for the show.

The black-and-white picture shows Shakira jumping on stage as a group of people look on.

"10 days / días... #SBLIV #PepsiHalftime #Rehearsals," she captioned the post.

Shakira will perform Feb. 2 at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Fla. Jennifer Lopez will co-headline the halftime show, with Demi Lovato to perform the national anthem.

Lopez said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in December that she and Shakira will perform their own sets but team up at some point during the show.

"We're gonna do something together, for sure," Lopez said. "We haven't gotten there yet. We both just started kind of rehearsing our own songs for right now."

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Shakira released the new song "Me Gusta" with Anuel AA. Shakira shared a video Wednesday of herself and Anuel AA composing the song.

Shakira released her 11th studio album, El Dorado, in 2017. HBO will release a special about Shakira's El Dorado tour Jan. 31.