Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Actress, writer and producer Lena Waithe is calling it quits with her wife.

Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday that Waithe, 35, and Alana Mayo have separated, just two months after announcing their marriage.

Waithe and Mayo confirmed the news in a joint statement to People.

"After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," the pair said. "We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

Waithe said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November that she secretly married Mayo at a courthouse wedding in San Francisco.

"We snuck and did it, you know," the actress said. "We didn't make any announcements."

"Got married right in front of Harvey Milk's bust," she shared. "[It was Mayo's] idea, as all good things are. And she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, 'We should get married there.' And I said, 'Cool, I'm down.'"

Waithe and Mayo got engaged on Thanksgiving in November 2017. Waithe said in an episode of Complex's Sneaker Shopping that she proposed to Mayo in Tokyo, and received a pair of sneakers instead of an engagement ring.

Waithe is known for creating the Showtime series The Chi, which was renewed for a third season in April, and for writing the film Queen & Slim. She also co-starred with Aziz Ansari in the Netflix series Master of None.