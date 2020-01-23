Juice WRLD appears backstage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Late rapper Juice WRLD. The musician's family has released a statement following his death. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The family of late rapper Juice WRLD has released a statement for the first time following the musician's recent death.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank each every one of you for your undivided adoration and love for Juice. You guys meant the entire world to Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos and sharing your stories about him, you are keeping his memory alive forever," the statement, released on Thursday said.

The family also said there is plans to deliver unreleased music Juice WRLD was working on before his death.

"We plan to honor Juice's talents, his spirit, and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects that he was passionately in the process of developing. There will be a public tribute in Chicago, details will be shared soon," the statement continued.

Juice WRLD, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, died in December at Chicago's Midway Airport. The 21-year-old was known for his albums Goodbye & Good Riddance, Death Race for Love and WRLD on Drugs.

An Illinois medical examiner's office ruled on Wednesday that Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine after he suffered a seizure.

He suffered the seizure at the airport as police searched his private jet for narcotics and guns. Two of Juice WRLD's bodyguards were charged following the search for unlawful gun possession.