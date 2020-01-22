Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Cats" on December 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift said in a new interview that her mother Andrea Swift has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The announcement came in an interview published in Variety on Tuesday.

"While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before," the singer said when giving an update on her mother's health.

"So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family," she continued.

Taylor Swift previously announced that her mother was battling an unannounced form of cancer. The pop star discussed the situation on Lover track "Soon You'll Get Better" and will briefly touch on the subject in her upcoming Netflix documentary film, Miss Americana.

Taylor Swift also said in the interview that part of her reason for having a lighter tour schedule in 2020 is because of her concern for her mother.

"I mean, we don't know what is going to happen. We don't know what treatment we're going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what's going on."

Miss Americana will arrive on Netflix on Jan. 31. The film will first premiere on Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival.

Taylor Swift also recently starred in the film adaptation of musical Cats.

"I had a really great time working on that weird-ass movie," Taylor Swift said in the interview in reference to the film not performing well critically or commercially.

"I'm not gonna retroactively decide that it wasn't the best experience. I never would have met Andrew Lloyd Webber or gotten to see how he works, and now he's my buddy. I got to work with the sickest dancers and performers. No complaints," she said.