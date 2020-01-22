Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Russian Czar Ivan III, known as Ivan the Great, in 1440
-- British writer/explorer Walter Raleigh in 1552
-- English philosopher/statesman Francis Bacon in 1561
-- British poet Lord George Byron in 1788
-- D.W. Griffith, silent film director in 1875
-- Chief Justice of the United States Fred Vinson in 1890
-- U.N. Secretary-General U Thant in 1909
-- Actor Ann Sothern in 1909
-- Soul singer Sam Cooke in 1931
-- Actor Piper Laurie in 1932 (age 88)
-- Actor Bill Bixby in 1934
-- Television chef Graham Kerr in 1934 (age 86)
-- Author Joseph Wambaugh in 1937 (age 83)
-- Television chef Jeff Smith in 1939
-- Actor John Hurt in 1940
-- Journey lead singer Steve Perry in 1949 (age 71)
-- Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch in 1953 (age 67)
-- Actor Linda Blair in 1959 (age 61)
-- Singer Michael Hutchence in 1960
-- Actor Diane Lane in 1965 (age 55)
-- Actor/producer DJ Jazzy Jeff in 1965 (age 55)
-- Restaurateur Guy Fieri in 1968 (age 52)
-- Actor Olivia d'Abo in 1969 (age 51)
-- Actor Matt Iseman in 1971 (age 49)
-- Actor Gabriel Macht in 1972 (age 48)
-- Actor Balthazar Getty in 1975 (age 45)
-- Actor Beverley Mitchell in 1981 (age 39)