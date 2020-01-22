Juice Wrld performs onstage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 1. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose after he suffered a seizure in early December at Chicago's Midway Airpot, an Illinois medical examiner's office ruled Wednesday.

Born Jarad Anthony Higgins, the American rapper died Dec. 8 at the Christ Medical Center as a result of an overdose of oxycodone and codeine, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

"The manner of death is accident," the office said in a statement.

Higgins suffered the seizure at the airport as police searched his private jet for narcotics and guns, authorities said.

A Homeland Security officer injected the seizing rapper with Narcan, which is administered to revive those suffering from an overdose, before being transported to the Christ Medical Center where he later died, according to police.

Seventy pounds of marijuana in 41 bags, six bottles of liquid codeine cough syrup and three firearms were confiscated following the search, which police said was conducted due to a tip they received.

"The narcotics investigation is still open as we await forensic processing of the luggage to ascertain who the potential owners may be," Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in an email to The New York Times.

Two of Higgins' bodyguards were charged following the search for unlawful gun possession.

Higgins, a Chicago-born musician, gained an audience on the popular music streaming application SoundCloud before hitting the Billboard 200 chart with albums Goodbye & Good Riddance, Death Race for Love and WRLD on Drugs.