Pamela Anderson and "A Star is Born" producer Jon Peters exchanged vows at secret wedding in Malibu, Calif. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Model and actress Pamela Anderson has married for a fifth time.

Page Six reported Tuesday that Anderson, 52, married film producer Jon Peters, 74, at a secret wedding Sunday in Malibu, Calif.

Anderson's rep confirmed the news Tuesday to ET Canada, adding that the couple are "very much in love."

The Hollywood Reporter said Anderson and Peters first dated more than 30 years ago after meeting at the Playboy Manson in the mid-'80s. The pair quietly reunited in recent months.

"Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn't love her so much," Peters told THR.

"There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but -- for 35 years -- I've only wanted Pamela," he said. "She makes me wild -- in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

Anderson was previously wed to Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, and was twice married to Rick Salomon. She has two sons, Brandon Thomas, 23, and Dylan Jagger, 22, with Lee.

The wedding also marks Peters' fifth marriage. Peters has a son, Christopher, with his second wife, Lesley Ann Warren, and two daughters, Caleigh and Skye, with his third wife, Christine Peters.

Anderson is known for her TV roles on Baywatch and Home Improvement. Peters has produced such films as Flashdance, The Witches of Eastwick and Superman Returns, as well as the 1976 A Star is Born and the 2019 remake.