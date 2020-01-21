Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Courtney Stodden has finalized her divorce.

TMZ reported Monday that Stodden, 25, and her ex-husband, Doug Hutchison, 59, reached a settlement in their divorce. A judge is expected to sign off on the divorce in March.

According to court documents, Stodden and Hutchison are splitting their bank accounts by branch and their life insurance policy in half. Stodden will cover the debts on three credit cards, while Hutchison will cover one.

Stodden will take the pair's furniture and appliances. Hutchison will keep the pair's Italian Greyhound dog, a 2001 Jeep Wrangler and his retirement funds.

Stodden confirmed the news with a photo Monday on Instagram.

"I'm officially divorced today," she wrote, adding a butterfly emoji. "#divorceday."

Stodden and Hutchison were 16 and 51 years old, respectively, when they married in May 2011. Stodden filed for divorce in March 2018 after announcing her split from Hutchison in February 2017.

Stodden addressed her divorce in a video Monday. She said she is feeling "super strong" and ready to share how she attempted suicide by hanging in 2019.

"It's no secret that I have struggled with depression," she said. "I didn't see a way out of all the pain and the grief and the insanity that I've struggled with in my life ... I just feel like it all got too much for me. I decided in a really drunken state that this was the best option."

Stodden previously discussed her struggle with depression in 2017. She experienced a miscarriage in July 2016 during her marriage to Hutchison, and said in August 2016 that a lifelike doll was helping her cope.

Hutchison is an actor known for the film The Green Mile and for playing Horace Goodspeed on the ABC series Lost.