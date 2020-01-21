Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Carson Daly and his wife are expecting a baby girl.

The Today co-host and his wife, Siri Daly, announced during a cooking segment on the show Tuesday that they're expecting their third daughter in March.

Daly said Siri Daly is due to give birth March 23. His co-host Savannah Guthrie asked whether the couple is expecting a baby boy or a baby girl.

"Have we revealed the sex?" Daly asked his wife.

"We haven't, but we can," Siri Daly responded.

"It's a girl," Daly said before remarking on his matter-of-fact announcement. "That's better than hitting one of those golf balls that explodes pink."

Siri Daly said Tuesday on Instagram Stories that she's nearly 30 weeks pregnant.

Daly and Siri Daly already have three kids, son Jackson James, 10, and daughters Etta Jones, 7, and London Rose, 5. Daly announced on Today in September that Siri Daly is pregnant with their fourth child.

"Siri Daly, my incredible wife, she's gearing up for a big spring because that's when she's going to give birth to the newest member of the Daly family," he said. "That's right! She's pregnant."

Daly shared a family photo with Siri Daly and their kids Dec. 31 on New Year's Eve.

"Happy New year from NYC where dad has once again dragged the family to his job. My 19th year in Times Square! God bless you & yours. Cya in 2020!" he captioned the post.

Daly and Siri Daly married in December 2015.