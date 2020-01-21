Ashley Graham welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Justin Ervin. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Ashley Graham is a new mom.

The 32-year-old model announced Monday on Instagram Stories that she welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Justin Ervin.

"At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better," she wrote. "Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020 @mrjustinervin."

Graham has yet to share her baby boy's name. She announced on her ninth wedding anniversary in August that she was expecting a child with Ervin.

"Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin," Graham wrote on Instagram. "Life is about to get even better."

Graham said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November that she was expecting a baby boy.

"I'm going to be a mommy to a boy!" she shared.

In December, Graham appeared on the cover of Vogue amid her pregnancy. Graham's cover shows her wearing a gold dress and cradling her baby bump.

"This is an honor," she said on Good Morning America. "This is the future. It's about diversity and inclusion."

Graham is known for her modeling work with Lane Bryant, Levis and Addition Elle. She is the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.