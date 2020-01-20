Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- French physicist Andre-Marie Ampere in 1775
-- Harold Gray, creator of the comic strip "Little Orphan Annie," in 1894
-- Comedian George Burns in 1896
-- Greek businessman Aristotle Onassis in 1906
-- Italian film director Federico Fellini in 1920
-- Actor DeForest Kelley in 1920
-- Actor Patricia Neal in 1926
-- Comic Arte Johnson in 1929 (age 91)
-- Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, the second man to set foot on the moon, in 1930 (age 90)
-- Actor Tom Baker in 1934 (age 86)
-- Director David Lynch in 1946 (age 74)
-- Musician Paul Stanley in 1952 (age 68)
-- TV host Bill Maher in 1956 (age 64)
-- Actor Lorenzo Lamas in 1958 (age 62)
-- Former Major League Baseball manager/player Ozzie Guillen in 1964 (age 56)
-- Actor Rainn Wilson in 1966 (age 54)
-- Actor/TV personality Stacey Dash in 1967 (age 53)
-- Actor Skeet Ulrich in 1970 (age 50)
-- Country singer Brantley Gilbert in 1985 (age 35)
-- Actor Evan Peters in 1987 (age 33)