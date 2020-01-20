Rainn Wilson and his wife, Holiday Reinhorn, attend the premiere of "The Meg" at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on August 6, 2019. Wilson turns 54 on January 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Skeet Ulrich arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 22, 2018. The actor turns 50 on January 20. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- French physicist Andre-Marie Ampere in 1775

-- Harold Gray, creator of the comic strip "Little Orphan Annie," in 1894

-- Comedian George Burns in 1896

-- Greek businessman Aristotle Onassis in 1906

-- Italian film director Federico Fellini in 1920

-- Actor DeForest Kelley in 1920

-- Actor Patricia Neal in 1926

-- Comic Arte Johnson in 1929 (age 91)

-- Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, the second man to set foot on the moon, in 1930 (age 90)

-- Actor Tom Baker in 1934 (age 86)

-- Director David Lynch in 1946 (age 74)

-- Musician Paul Stanley in 1952 (age 68)

-- TV host Bill Maher in 1956 (age 64)

-- Actor Lorenzo Lamas in 1958 (age 62)

-- Former Major League Baseball manager/player Ozzie Guillen in 1964 (age 56)

-- Actor Rainn Wilson in 1966 (age 54)

-- Actor/TV personality Stacey Dash in 1967 (age 53)

-- Actor Skeet Ulrich in 1970 (age 50)

-- Country singer Brantley Gilbert in 1985 (age 35)

-- Actor Evan Peters in 1987 (age 33)