Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Film star and former pro wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to social media Sunday to thank well-wishers for their support in the days following his dad Rocky's death.

"Hard to express how deeply grateful I am for all your love, mana & support My family and I thank you. Go hug your loved ones hard, while you still can. I love you. DJ #ripsoulman," Johnson posted alongside an outdoor Instagram video of him expressing similar sentiments.

"You have lifted my spirits," he told his fans in the 8-minute clip, which has already gotten nearly 8 million views.

"As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago. I lost him just like that," Johnson said, snapping his fingers. "I didn't get to say goodbye to him. I would give anything right now to give him a big, old hug and a big old kiss before he crossed over and say, 'Thank you and I love you and I respect you.'"

Rocky Johnson, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler, died at age 75 on Wednesday.

Rocky's son said in the video -- which is also on Facebook -- that he suffered a blood clot that resulted in a heart attack.

The actor added he was comforted by doctors' assurance that Rocky died quickly and didn't suffer.

A funeral is planned for Rocky for Tuesday. His son said he is writing a eulogy for the service.