Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The stars of Parasite -- including Lee Sun-kyun, Song Kang-ho and Cho Yeo-jeong -- were named Best Ensemble in a Film at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday.

The Korean movie is the first foreign language film to win in the category.

The cast of The Crown was voted Best Ensemble in a TV Drama and the performers in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel were deemed Best Ensemble in a TV Comedy.

Joaquin Phoenix scored the Best Actor in a Film honor for Joker and Renee Zellweger won the Best Actress trophy for Judy.

Laura Dern and Brad Pitt won the SAG Awards for Best Supporting Actress and Actor in a Film for their performances in Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Jennifer Aniston accepted the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama for The Morning Show. Peter Dinklage won for Best Actor in a TV Drama for Game of Thrones.

Why don't we ever see Brad Pitt when we're swiping on Tinder?! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/rTkZmhBSZJ— SAG Awards (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Performers from Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones were honored with SAG statuettes for Best Stunt Ensemble in their respective film and TV categories.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the Best Actress in a TV Comedy prize for Fleabag and Tony Shalhoub picked up the trophy for Best Actor in a TV Comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Michelle Williams collected the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Fosse/Verdon and her co-star Sam Rockwell won for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie.

The Irishman, Raging Bull and Taxi Driver star Robert De Niro was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The SAG gala honoring excellence in film and television acting does not have a host this year.

The ceremony aired on sister stations TBS and TNT.